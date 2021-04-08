Vattenfall, SSAB and LKAB are building a rock cavern storage facility in a coastal city in northern Sweden. The 100-cubic-meter facility will be built 30 meters below ground and will begin storing green hydrogen next year.Vattenfall, Sweden-based steel company SSAB, and Swedish state-owned miner LKAB have started building a rock cavern storage facility for green hydrogen near Luleå, in northern Sweden. The three companies will jointly invest SEK 250 million ($29 million) in the project, which has the support of the Swedish Energy Agency. The 100-cubic-meter "Hybrit" facility will be built approximately ...

