Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
WKN: A0B87V ISIN: US79466L3024 
08.04.21
14:06 Uhr
186,92 Euro
+0,98
+0,53 %
PR Newswire
08.04.2021 | 12:40
Panaya Partners with Being Guided to Expand Availability of Innovative ForeSight Salesforce Solution

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based change intelligence and testing for Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP, today announced a strategic partnership with Being Guided, a Salesforce Consulting Partner, specializing in the CRM and Salesforce ecosystem, to bring Panaya's innovative ForeSight solution to a wider audience. The solution enables customers to predict and plan the impact of potential changes to their Salesforce organizations.

As a result of this partnership, ForeSight is now available to a group of global companies in Being Guided's portfolio spanning across Europe and the United States. The solution will expand Being Guided's clients offerings and ability to assist customers in pursuing the Salesforce solutions while also improving ForeSight's availability and market impact.

The ForeSight solution [click here for a demo] from Panaya provides real-time visual impact analysis of potential changes within a complex Salesforce organization. The solution provides Salesforce admins, system architects, and developers with knowledge of the exact impact of changes on components and functional flows. Users can instantly analyze any component by search, taking the guesswork out of changes and putting the power to predict impact squarely back into the hands of businesses.

"The integration of Panaya's ForeSight solution with Being Guided's hands-on optimization services will bring significant value to joint customers," said Les Stein, Head of Global Sales for ForeSight at Panaya. "Offering ForeSight as a part of the Being Guided services package will result in access to super Salesforce change intelligence capabilities that result in smarter, more agile business practices and increase the bottom line."

"As a firm with over a decade of experience in providing our clients' step-by-step guidance for fully maximizing their Salesforce experiences, partnering with Panaya was a natural fit," said Ian Smith, Head of Partners at Being Guided. "We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to optimize their Salesforce development capabilities, and Panaya's ForeSight will greatly benefit mutual clients looking for an agile Salesforce development solution."

About Panaya:

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications. www.panaya.com

LinkedIn | Twitter @Panaya | Facebook

About Being Guided:

Being Guided is a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner, focused on applying Design Thinking to every stage of digital innovation. This work includes creating new opportunities for Salesforce platforms in many industries, where the National Health Service (NHS) is among a growing number of customers won for Salesforce. Panaya is now being introduced by Being Guided into Salesforce customers in the UK and other regions, where the need to accelerate change and reduce risks in continuous innovation is crucial to success.

www.beingguided.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
