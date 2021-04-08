Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of InCoax Networks AB (147/21)

With effect from April 12, 2021, the unit rights in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 21, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: INCOAX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015811682 Order book ID: 221980 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 12, 2021, the paid subscription units in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: INCOAX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015811690 Order book ID: 221979 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB