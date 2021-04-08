Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBW1 ISIN: SE0009832595 Ticker-Symbol: 86M 
Frankfurt
08.04.21
08:04 Uhr
0,494 Euro
-0,076
-13,27 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2021 | 12:53
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of InCoax Networks AB (147/21)

With effect from April 12, 2021, the unit rights in InCoax Networks AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 21, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   INCOAX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015811682              
Order book ID:  221980                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 12, 2021, the paid subscription units in InCoax Networks
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   INCOAX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015811690              
Order book ID:  221979                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
INCOAX NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.