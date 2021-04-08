Redwood Technologies Group, the parent company of leading CX and cloud contact center solution provider Content Guru, has announced that it has acquired US-based Potomac Integration and Consulting (PIC), a specialist consultancy organization to US federal government agencies. The acquisition is part of the Group's US expansion drive.

Established in 2006, PIC specializes in solution design, migration planning and ongoing service for organizations transitioning to next-generation communications solutions. PIC predominantly services high-profile government clients.

Redwood Technologies Group has partnered with PIC for over a decade to deliver mission-critical communications solutions to its US federal government customers. PIC will now work with the Group's Content Guru cloud division to enable US federal agencies to deliver best-in-class citizen and employee experience.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Redwood Technologies Group, commented: "Having worked with PIC to deliver mission-critical communications services to US organizations for a number of years, we felt that the company was well-aligned to the Group's mission of creating outstanding customer experience through seamless engagement and data-driven insights. Our business has seen very exciting developments in the US marketplace over the past couple of years and PIC will considerably enhance our public sector credentials. This is a really exciting development."

Mick Shaw, President of PIC, said: "We are delighted to be joining the fast-growing Redwood family, as a trusted and experienced partner of ours. We are certain that, with over 15 years of experience in servicing federal agencies, the acquisition of PIC will stand Redwood Technologies Group in good stead for their expansion plans in the US and other domains."

About Redwood Technologies Group

Redwood Technologies Group helps organizations provide outstanding customer experiences through seamless integration of communications channels combined with insights through customer data. Its cloud infrastructure, storm, is used by hundreds of organizations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and government through to travel and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include AT&T, the NHS, Rakuten, US Federal Government and Vodafone.

For more information, visit: https://www.redwoodtech.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @RTCHIRP

About Potomac Integration and Consulting, LLC

Potomac Integration and Consulting (PIC) is a certified small business engineering firm that specializes in designing and migrating clients to next-generation unified communication applications and hardware. PIC leads all aspects of system engineering efforts associated with product development, architectural design, and operational support of new and existing technologies for its clients. This includes generating system-level specifications, providing proof of concept lab trials, leading the effort to evaluate and adopt new technologies, and delivering impeccable documentation of findings.

PIC has operationally managed and architected some of the largest Voice over IP (VoIP) deployments in US Federal government to date. PIC's engineers are versed in the latest contact center technology and provide consultative analysis of agent metrics to derive operational efficiencies. PIC has been commissioned to design, develop, and implement, NIST-SP800, CNSS-5001, JITC and FIPS compliant solutions and provide leadership and guidance through agency-specific IA processes for various Federal agencies. PIC's team consists of numerous Subject Matter Experts (SME) with vast experience across Federal, State, and local government customers.

