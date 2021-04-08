Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

STRATFORD, Conn. SAN DIEGO -- Athletic Brewing Announces One of the Nation's Largest Trail Grants Ever as Part of Its Ongoing Two for the Trails Program Source: Athletic Brewing

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- ASE Wins Sustainability Award Source: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI Companies Join Natural Gas Supply Collaborative Source: UGI Corporation

DULUTH, Minn. -- ALLETE Highlights Sustainability in Action in Enhanced Sustainability Report Source: ALLETE Inc.

ATLANTA -- Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus Source: Zep, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Launches Red Bucket Match-Up Campaign to Fund National Grants Program Source: Broadway Cares

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal Source: Fifth Third Bank

DALLAS -- Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Trinity Industries, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Celebrates Two Community Program Milestones Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

AUSTIN, Texas -- NI Named Legacy Funder of the Code2College Vision 2024 Initiative Source: National Instruments

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Hexion Inc.

RICHMOND, Va. -- ASGN Releases 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report Source: ASGN Incorporated

PARIS -- Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its "CAN0P-2030" Plan Source: GECINA

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ingram and Industry Leaders Donate $1M to Kick-Off "Survive to Thrive" Initiative to Help Independent Booksellers Recover Post-COVID Source: Ingram Content Group

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ON A MISSION TO BE THE WORLD'S MOST SUSTAINABLE GIN Source: Bacardi Limited

MIAMI -- Ryder Continues to Deliver Upon Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments Source: Ryder System, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. WASHINGTON -- Baxter Launches Initiative to Increase Awareness and Education in Black Communities About Kidney Health and Managing Chronic Kidney Disease Source: Baxter International Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Activates Register Program to Support Disaster Relief Efforts Source: Publix

RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Company Highlights Effort to Address Food Insecurity Source: Performance Food Group Company

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Quirch Foods Announces Expanded Environmental, Social and Governance Commitment Source: Quirch Foods, LLC

