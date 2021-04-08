Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark T. Brown as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective April 23, 2021.

Mr. Mark T. Brown, B.Comm., CPA, C.A., is the President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Brown has played key roles in the success of several companies listed on the TSX-V, the TSX and the NYSE Market Exchanges. His corporate focus is merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Mr. Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp., and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver. Mr. Brown is married and has two sons. He lives in Vancouver and is very active in his community.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "We are pleased to have Mark join the management team of Copper Fox. Mark's broad experience in the mineral industry will be instrumental in advancing Copper Fox's corporate strategy as well as managing the financial functions of the Company. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Braden Jensen for all his efforts over the past five years and wish him success in his future endeavors."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-464-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

