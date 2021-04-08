Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) ("Ayurcann" or the "Company"), an integrated Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading at market open today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "AYUR".

Ayurcann is a market leader within the cannabis extraction business and has created a turn-key post-harvest outsourcing solution for licensed cannabis producers. The Company concentrates on the post-harvest requirements of licensed cannabis producers and other brands looking to enter the cannabis market, and offers end-to-end full outsourcing solutions including extraction, refinement, formulation, packaging, fulfillment and distribution. The Company holds a Processing Licence and a Research Licence issued by Health Canada, and operates primarily out of its facility in Pickering, Ontario, which provides it with easy access to licensed producers and other cannabis market participants in the region.

Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, "I am so grateful for our loyal shareholders, strategic stakeholders and the many people who have supported us along in our journey to get to this point. As a public company, we believe that our enhanced profile will improve our access to capital, potential acquisition opportunities, and will vastly accelerate our development in becoming the largest go-to provider of cannabis extraction services in Canada."

"This year has been wild in the capital markets and we can see that investors are now looking to deploy their capital into real operating companies. Ayurcann has experienced significant revenue growth YoY and we plan for further double-digit growth in 2021. Our time to shine is right now, and we are excited to showcase our bright future as a listed company on the CSE," said Roman Buzaker, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79794