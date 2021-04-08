DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc
Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting
The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Media and Games Invest plc (C 52332) ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) was held today on 8 April 2021. In total 77,401,599 shares (amounting to 60.1% of the Company's issued share capital) were present and/or represented at the EGM. Given that the number of shares present and/or represented at the EGM was not, within one hour of the time appointed for the EGM, sufficient to constitute a quorum in terms of article 33 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles") (i.e. 75% of the Company's issued share capital), the EGM was adjourned to 15 April 2021 at 10:00 (CEST) in terms of article 34 of the Articles.
A notice for the adjourned meeting will be announced separately later today.
Responsible Parties
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest plc
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
