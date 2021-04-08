Symphony RetailAI Is Positioned as a Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management Systems by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Symphony RetailAI as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Omnichannel Order Management Systems market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global omnichannel OMS market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Considering the impact of COVID-19, Quadrant has revised the growth estimate and market forecast for the global omnichannel OMS solution market. The global omnichannel order management systems market, which posted a negative growth of (-2.3%) in 2020, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. Global omnichannel OMS vendors continue to gain significant market traction with direct inquiries from large retailers and their partner networks. The omnichannel OMS market is expected to grow from an estimated market size of $814.5 million in 2020 to reach over $1.45 billion by 2025.

The key value proposition of omnichannel OMS is integrating enterprise-wide inventory and customer orders from multiple channels to provide unified visibility at a single location. Additionally, providing workflow capability to perform order orchestration, intelligent order routing to ensure orders are fulfilled from the optimal location, and optimizing sourcing and omnichannel fulfillment scenarios are driving market growth across geographical regions and industry segments.

Omnichannel order management systems vendors are focusing on improving their technology value proposition by enhancing inventory visibility and segmentation, in-store technology, and leveraging advanced automation, AI and ML technologies to improve the accuracy, speed, scalability of order orchestration, intelligent routing, and optimization processes. Several leading vendors are also offering unified and integrated commerce platform and solutions.

"Symphony RetailAI, with its sophisticated and comprehensive technology capabilities of enterprise-wide inventory visibility, distributed order management and omnichannel fulfilment, has received strong overall ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact," said Akshaysingh Chandel, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "With strong overall ratings, Symphony RetailAI is positioned amongst the leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix analysis of the omnichannel order management systems market. Symphony RetailAI provides an integrated platform with modular solutions for order fulfillment, click and collect, and warehouse management systems (WMS) with a single 360-degree view of the physical inventory for order management. Symphony RetailAI also offers CINDE (Customer Insights and Decision Engine), which enables retailers to uncover insights, make smarter decisions and execute customer-centric retailing tactics."

"We're thrilled to be named a Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management Systems," said Patty McDonald, Global Product Marketing Director, Symphony RetailAI. "Now more than ever, retailers are embracing unified commerce to drive profitable revenue growth, and must carefully balance margins to stay competitive. This is especially true of grocers as they manage fresh items. As part of our high-performance supply chain suite, our order management solution allows retailers to effectively manage orders across any channel - from supplier to consumer - while prioritizing the customer experience. Our retail customers are able to drive profitable growth through order management and have seen up to 40% improvement in productivity."

A complimentary download of the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report is available here.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry's only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide - including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains - all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading Enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing and media. In each of these verticals SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. More at SymphonyAI.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

