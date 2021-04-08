Haüskey UK Limited set to serve the U.K.

Haüskey, the digital off-plan property marketplace platform, today announced the launch of Haüskey UK. The marketplace will provide buyers, developers and investors with first access to projects in markets throughout the U.K. including Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

"We are excited to expand our platform services to buyers, investors and property developers in the United Kingdom," said Neel Kawale, Co-Founder and CEO of Haüskey Inc. "COVID-19 has irreversibly set off a global opportunity to bring digital-first business models to the forefront, and the rapid growth in residential development in the North of the U.K. makes for a perfect starting point."

The expansion is the first of Haüskey's mission to change the way people buy property in off-plan marketplaces around the world. Haüskey will offer signature cashback rebates to buyers who complete their off-plan property purchase through the platform.

Haüskey UK will be based in Manchester under the leadership of Gavinlee Ellison. As Haüskey UK's Managing Director, Gavinlee Ellison will be responsible for driving the brand's launch and sustained growth across the U.K., working closely with the brand's global leadership team. Ellison has almost two decades of experience launching international brands with disruptive, digital-native business models into the U.K. market.

"Haüskey has seen exponential success due to its unique, digital-native and incentive driven business model, which we're eager to bring to the U.K. market," said Gavinlee Ellison, Managing Director of Haüskey UK. "The stamp duty extension and introduction of the mortgage guarantee scheme, alongside rapid growth in property developments across the nation has driven an increased focus on both purchasing and selling properties.

"Purchasing or selling property with Haüskey enables a streamlined process for buyers, investors and property developers alike, whilst enabling buyers to earn cashback to help with other expenses of purchasing a property."

Haüskey financially benefits both developers and purchasers by streamlining the purchasing process and reducing operational fees. From suite reservation to close, Haüskey's first-class customer service supports clients through their entire home-buying lifecycle.

Haüskey has partnered with local leading developers to facilitate the sale of their off-plan properties. Working with local agents and brokers, Haüskey welcomes developers to list their projects on the platform to reach consumers in the market for property investments.

Haüskey Realty will be the brokerage of record for Haüskey UK Limited transactions.

About Haüskey Inc.

Haüskey is a digital condo marketplace platform where buyers can earn cash rebates on pre-construction and off-plan properties. Haüskey integrates artificial intelligence with leading UI/UX capabilities to deliver a personalized, transparent and cost-effective home-buying experience through its web and mobile-based services. Haüskey's affiliate Brokerage, Haüskey Realty, lends its real estate expertise for all transactions conducted through the platform and facilitates the sale of real estate under licences held by Brokers under RECO in Ontario, Canada and RICS in the U.K.

