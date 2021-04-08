Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.04.2021 | 14:19
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting 

Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting 
The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Media and Games Invest plc (C 52332) ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: 
MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) was held 
today on 8 April 2021. In total 77,401,599 shares (amounting to 60.1% of the Company's issued share capital) were 
present and/or represented at the EGM. Given that the number of shares present and/or represented at the EGM was not, 
within one hour of the time appointed for the EGM, sufficient to constitute a quorum in terms of article 33 of the 
Company's articles of association (the "Articles") (i.e. 75% of the Company's issued share capital), the EGM was 
adjourned to 15 April 2021 at 10:00 (CEST) in terms of article 34 of the Articles. 
A notice for the adjourned meeting will be announced separately later today. 
 
Responsible Parties 
The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below 
for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this press release. The 
responsible person below may be contacted for further information. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
+49 40 411 885206 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group 
www.mgi.group 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
+46707472741 
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
+49 69 9055 05 51 
mgi@edicto.de 
 
About Media and Games Invest plc 
Media and Games Invest plc is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and 
North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating 
continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, 
the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and 
companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and 
competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in 
the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 
and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
Open Market. 
 
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 
00 399.

1182507 2021-04-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.