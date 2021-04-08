DJ Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting

Announcement from MGI's Extraordinary General Meeting The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Media and Games Invest plc (C 52332) ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) was held today on 8 April 2021. In total 77,401,599 shares (amounting to 60.1% of the Company's issued share capital) were present and/or represented at the EGM. Given that the number of shares present and/or represented at the EGM was not, within one hour of the time appointed for the EGM, sufficient to constitute a quorum in terms of article 33 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles") (i.e. 75% of the Company's issued share capital), the EGM was adjourned to 15 April 2021 at 10:00 (CEST) in terms of article 34 of the Articles. A notice for the adjourned meeting will be announced separately later today. Responsible Parties The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this press release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann Chairman of the Board and CEO +49 40 411 885206 Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group www.mgi.group Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm +46707472741 Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt +49 69 9055 05 51 mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest plc Media and Games Invest plc is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

1182507 2021-04-08

