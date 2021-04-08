Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, is proud to have been named "Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year" in this year's Trend Micro Partner Awards.

The awards, hosted by Trend Micro, recognise outstanding partner companies.

Options have enjoyed a successful partnership with Trend Micro for many years, providing clients worldwide with state-of-the-art security. Trend Micro is a recognised industry leader by Mitre, Forrester, and Gartner, securing endpoints, servers and cloud environments.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore commented, "At Options, we believe that our commitment to delivering world class, or as we call it 'Investment Bank Grade' Cybersecurity and Compliance services is the cornerstone of our ability to serve clients.

"We have worked in close partnership with Trend Micro over the last number of years to provide this standard of excellence in Cybersecurity across both our own and client estates, and are delighted to be recognised in this year's Trend Micro Partner Awards as Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year."

European MSP Director for Trend Micro, Gary O'Connell, said, "We are thrilled to have announced Options as our Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year. The Trend Micro Partner Awards have grown significantly in popularity over the last few years, and we are lucky to have such a high calibre of entrants. Options has worked closely with Trend Micro to provide their clients with an exemplary offering, and as such, we are proud to have named them as this year's winner."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the achievement of ranking in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 For A Fifth Consecutive Year, attainment of VMware Cloud Verified Status and the recent acquisition of Fixnetix.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

