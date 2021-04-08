ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at AIUM Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that the Company's Chief Technology Officer will be making a presentation at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting on April 14 at 11:45 am ET. The presentation will feature an overview of ENDRA's TAEUS technology and its initial clinical application for the measurement of liver fat.

ENDRA will also be showcasing its TAEUS® liver system in its virtual booth April 11 through April 25.

Presentation Details:

Title: Thermoacoustic Enhanced Ultrasound

Session: Hands Free Diagnostic Ultrasound (pre-recorded with live Q&A session)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:45 am ET

Speaker: Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA

The session is available to AIUM registered attendees only.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of human studies and the nature of data obtained from such studies; expectations concerning the anticipated design and timing of future clinical studies; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yvonne Briggs

LHA Investor Relations

(310) 691-7100

ybriggs@lhai.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639382/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-AIUM-Annual-Integrative-Ultrasound-Meeting