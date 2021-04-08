Winners, Inc.: New York and Wyoming Legalize Online and Mobile Sports Betting, Significant Development for VegasWINNERS

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice is pleased to announce that online and mobile sports gambling has been legalized in New York and Wyoming.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "In my opinion, this is a very significant development in the history of legalized sports gambling in the United States and possibly the biggest development in the history of VegasWINNERS. We've predicted for many years that online sports gaming is the future of the gaming industry."

On Monday April 5th, 2021, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a Bill, which included legalizing online and mobile sports gambling with a target launch date of September 2021, to coincide with the start of football season. In-person retail sports betting will remain illegal. The Wyoming Gaming Commission estimates the sports betting market can reach $449 million annually.

On Tuesday April 6, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators reached an agreement on mobile sports betting for the 2022 fiscal year budget. New York is the biggest US State to legalize online sports gaming and is the 4th most populated state, with a population of just under 20 million citizens. Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. cited a Spectrum Gaming Group report estimating that New York is missing out on approximately $1 billion per year in revenue without online sports betting.

VegasWINNERS business model consists of providing sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, professional analysis, research, data, guidance and advice for compensation. Recently, the company retained the services of Dickinson Wright PLLC., a prominent International gaming law firm, to apply for affiliate online sports wagering licenses in various U.S. jurisdictions so VegasWINNERS can participate in betting revenue, either through a flat fee or revenue share.

For more information on Wyoming sports betting legislation please visit:

https://www.thecheyennepost.com/news/state/wyoming-legalizes-online-sports-betting/article_e1690581-8b03-5baf-b592-aa8351c77472.html

https://www.legalsportsreport.com/49904/senate-passes-wyoming-sports-betting-bill/

For more Information on New York sports betting legalization, please visit:

https://www.gamingtoday.com/new-york/

https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/new-york/sports-betting-revenue/

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger, CEO

Winners, Inc.

hq@winnersinc.us

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639405/New-York-and-Wyoming-Legalize-Online-and-Mobile-Sports-Betting-Significant-Development-for-VegasWINNERS