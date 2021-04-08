CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with the Cucumber Man Based in Alberta

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions system at Alberta based greenhouse grower, The Cucumber Man ("Cucumber Man or the grower"). This is GROW's first commercial feasibility in Alberta.

The commercial feasibility will be conducted in three acres of The Cucumber Man's 12-acre greenhouse facility on beefsteak, cocktail and grape tomatoes for a term of one year. The Cucumber Man's 12 acres of greenhouses (522,000 square feet) include growing peppers. Their greenhouses currently use a combination of purchased liquid CO2 and CO2 gas from its boiler. Ideally, the greenhouses would achieve atmospheric CO2 levels of over 800 ppm which are achieved during the winter months when the greenhouses are sealed. However, during the warmer spring, summer and fall months, CO2 levels in the facility drop to ambient conditions of approximately 400 ppm due to heat venting which results in nearly all the added CO2 gas escaping to the air outside. The reduced CO2 availability for the plants results in sub-optimal yields versus what could potentially be achieved with more carbon available to the plants during those ideal growing months.

The commercial feasibility's goals are to increase tomato fruit yield, reduce the potential spread of pathogens through CO2 Delivery Solutions' Perimeter Protection benefit, require significantly less CO2 use and cost, and reducing their overall production costs per unit, all leading to increased profits.

Alberta's Greenhouse Market

In an Alberta Government update as of September 1, 2018, Alberta was #4 in Canadian greenhouse capacity with 230 facilities. Over 80% of Alberta's greenhouse vegetable production is of tomatoes and peppers. In October 2020, Alberta's government is working to build value-added agriculture capacity and bolster economic activity with an aggressive private investment attraction target of $1.4 billion.

The Cucumber Man's President, Wayne Stigter stated, "The Cucumber Man prides itself on quality produce grown in an environmentally sustainable way. The increased yield and profit potential of CO2 GRO's technology is very appealing. Equally attractive is the opportunity to target a fraction of our current CO2 usage to the benefit of plant, without wasting a significant amount to the outside atmosphere. Reducing our carbon footprint is important to us and our customers."

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald commented, "We are very excited to work with The Cucumber Man as our first client in Alberta. We are confident they will see a significant yield improvement during the warmer months when they vent CO2 gas. The commercial feasibility at the Cucumber Man is another high technology greenhouse that is interested to quantify the yield improvements, CO2 gas use savings and pathogen suppression generated by our CO2 Delivery Solutions. We believe that as our marketing and sales initiatives expand, we will see more high technology greenhouse growers that gas CO2 wish to explore the many benefits our CO2 Delivery Solutions can provide to them."

About The Cucumber Man (www.thecucumberman.ca)

Since 1968, The Cucumber Man has been providing the people of Alberta with locally grown, fresh and healthy vegetables. At The Cucumber Man, we specialize in just that: growing real food for real Albertans. Our process starts in a 12-acre greenhouse complex in Redcliff, Alberta, where every cucumber, tomato and pepper is cared for naturally, with no harmful chemicals. Alberta grown means the Prairie Provinces receive fresh, quality and sustainably grown produce.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is poised to revolutionize the global high value plant greenhouse industry. Its usage provides growers the opportunity to increase revenue by up to 30% and suppress the development of pathogens thereby reducing crop loss risks in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

CO2 Delivery Solutions dissolves and saturates CO2 gas into water creating a bubble-less saturated CO2 solution. When the solution is misted onto high value plants it increases revenue to greenhouse growers by up to 30% through a combination of larger plants and shorter crop grow time. The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions technology are the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses 85% of which cannot economically or optimally employ CO2 gas to maximize revenue and the 550 billion square feet of open side facilities that cannot CO2 gas. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions technology now enables all greenhouse growers everywhere to maximize revenue easily with low systems capital costs and ease of systems installation into overhead misting systems.

GROW's management is moving quickly to capitalize on this world-wide opportunity by establishing marketing partner relationships internationally. Currently marketing partnerships are in place covering 14 countries with quickly growing interest from multiple other potential partners. In North America, GROW maintains regional sales representatives and support teams. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions is protected by a suite of patents and patent pending applications.

GROW's high value plant data developed through scientific research and commercial feasibilities with multiple potential customers has demonstrated the beneficial effects of CO2 Delivery Solutions technology on many high value plants including peppers, lettuce, strawberries, tomatoes, macadamia tree seedlings, microgreens, medicinal plants, kale, cannabis, hemp, roses and orchids.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is environmentally friendly, sustainable, provides for crops grown to be certified as organic and supports locally grown food minimizing the risk associated with extended global food chains.

Our organization is committed to fostering and maintaining an inclusive respectful environment providing equal opportunities at all levels to people of different genders, nationalities, and age and education background with a focus on values that align with our corporate culture.

GROW is conscious of the environment, our impact on it and also for the health and welfare of our staff, our clients, partners and stakeholders. We support the best practices for the COVID-19 pandemic and have revisited our previous procedures for sales and business development. Further, GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions technology does not pose any health and safety risks to employees.

As a global organization, GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance practices and we do so wherever possible to ensure we are an employer of choice and opportunity. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically and naturally using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions

We do well for the planet, the people we work with who benefit from our solutions and create profits for our shareholders, clients, partners and value in the long term.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Investor Relations Manager at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

