Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. (OTC Pink: FPWM) ("the Company"), seeking to become a dominant presence in the premium cannabidiol (CBD) infused alcohol space, announces it is in negotiation to acquire a US vodka brand. The agreement will allow Charlestowne Premium to expand its portfolio of beverages.

V Georgio Vodka was established in South Beach in 2006. V Georgio Vodka has produced three vodka varieties: a core traditional premium vodka; a vodka infused with natural cranberry and guarana; and an Acai flavored vodka, all with natural flavors.

When the brand was launched its primary focus was on the urban market in Florida. This brand will be modified to become the focus of Charlestowne's CBD infused vodka in the domestic U.S. market when permitted by the TTB, the governing body for distilled spirits in the U.S.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages, Inc. CEO Martin Ustin said: "I am very pleased the effort that has gone into building our portfolio with exciting and unique brands and products. V Georgio is an exciting prospect and would fit perfectly within our current selection of spirits. It matches really well with our ethos and mission."

"Details of the acquisition will be made available when complete," Ustin added.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp - meaning it will not give the user a "high", unlike THC. Since the Farm Bill was passed in the US in 2018, CBD has been experiencing a large growth in use in consumer products and has experienced increased demand in the food and beverage, and health and beauty sectors.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc.'s portfolio includes spirit brands PAPA Vodka and Proprietors Reserve Whiskey. PAPA Vodka, its main product, is an artisanal vodka made from Peruvian potatoes with and without infused hemp oil, which complements and enhances the flavor of the drink in those markets where it is permitted.

About Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. (FPWM) is a company that develops, produces, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages worldwide. The Company's portfolio showcases spirit brands such as Papa Vodka, Crocodile Tears Vodka, Proprietor's Reserve Whiskey, and Special Reserve Whiskey. Charlestowne Premium also has Wholesaler and Import permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau - the governing body for spirits in the U.S. under the Department of the Treasury.

