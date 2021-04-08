Full Spectrum Cannabis Products Industry Expected To Remain Robust Through 2027

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis extracts have gained wide recognition in recent years and are expected to provide impetus to cannabis market growth. Based on product type, cannabis extracts are classified into oils and tinctures. Growing legalization of cannabis in various countries, preference for cannabis oil and tinctures, and adoption of medical marijuana for treating chronic diseases like arthritis, anxiety, and Alzheimer's are the major factors propelling the growth. According to a report from Grand View, the oils segment is expected to dominate the market and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.5%, through 2027. The report added that the global cannabis extract market size is expected to be valued at US $28.5 billion by 2027, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% through 2027 also. Other key findings of the report are that: "In 2019, oils held the largest revenue share of 66.5% owing to ease of availability and low price of the product; The full spectrum segment was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2019, owing to its entourage effect-a synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes that exhibits an increase in the healing properties of each cannabinoid." Active companies in news today include:Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: PRXTF) (CSE: PULL), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PLNHF) (CSE:PLTH), 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF) (CSE: FFNT).

Grand View continued: "Marijuana isolates is anticipated to emerge as the second largest type segment over the forecast period, owing to several advantages that have increased its adoption. For instance, the purest form of isolates, such as CBD oil, have no psychoactive effects as they have no THC content. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global cannabis concentrates market. This can be attributed to high utilization owing to government approvals. Based on extract type, the market is segmented into full spectrum cannabis extracts and cannabis isolates. The full spectrum cannabis extracts dominated the market in 2019, with a revenue of USD 4.3 billion, owing to the added advantage of the entourage effect. Various manufacturers prefer full spectrum cannabis products owing to their advantages over the isolates. Thus, the segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period (2027)."

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTC: PRXTF) (CSE: PULL) (PULL.CNX) BREAKING NEWS - Pure Extracts to Enter US Market through JV in Michigan - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. ("Pure Extracts" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with the affiliate of a publicly traded multi-state operator (MSO) to form a Joint Venture (the "JV") to install a cannabis and hemp extraction system in an existing Michigan facility.

This MSO has a long history of success in Oregon offering a family of products including sun-grown and indoor premium flower, along with patented nitro sealed indoor and sun-grown pre-rolls and jars. These products are also grown and packaged in Michigan for retail sale in over 100+ dispensaries throughout the state.

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, from a state-of-the-art processing facility located just north of Whistler, British Columbia.

In Michigan, the companies plan to join forces by combining the MSO affiliate's local permitting, licensing and marketing expertise with Pure Extracts' extraction, vape, live resin and edibles manufacturing skills. The venture partners plan to build-out 2,600 sq. ft. of existing, under utilized, space in the MSO's current facility, which is strategically located in central Michigan within a 2-hour drive of several major markets.

Pure Extracts expects to contribute a mix of equipment and cash to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for recreation cannabis concentrates and edibles throughout the state.

Michigan is anticipated to follow similar consumer trend patterns experienced in other states such as California and Colorado where sales of extracts and concentrates eventually overtake sales of dry-flower. Bruce Linton, co-founder and former CEO of cannabis giant Canopy Growth and executive chairman of Michigan-based and newly public Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE), recently commented in Forbes that, "Michigan is one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the U.S." According to the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), during February 2021, Michigan cannabis sales increased 160% from a year ago to US $106.2 million, with medical sales improving 48% to US $38.1 million and adult use sales soaring 353% to US $68.1 million.

In addition to manufacturing Pure Extracts' proprietary brands of vapes and edibles, the JV partners anticipate an initial white-label order for live-resin concentrates from the MSO affiliate as that company continues to build on the outstanding reputation its dry-flower products have already garnered within the Michigan marketplace.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, "We are really excited about launching our first US initiative into the dynamic Michigan market, especially with experienced and entrenched partners. There is strong demand throughout the state for the products we know best: full spectrum oil (FSO) vapes, live resin concentrates, and edibles. With immediate access to the MSO affiliate's 100+ dispensary customers out of Michigan's nearly 400 licensed dispensaries, we expect our products to be distributed and on-shelves in Q4 of this year."

Read this full release and more news for Pure Extracts by visiting:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pull/

In other industry news of note:

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PLNHF) (CSE:PLTH), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, recently announced its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"Based on our performance in March 2021, it is clear that Las Vegas is back." Said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "We dwarfed our single month record with $9.7 million in revenue in March, and we believe that as more people get vaccinated and Las Vegas continues to open, revenue will continue to increase. Looking back on 2020, we weathered the perfect storm of COVID-19 and the resulting 55% decrease in tourism and still increased revenue year over year, generating over $70 million while maintaining our share of the Nevada market."

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF) (CSE: FFNT) recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"4Front's strong fiscal 2020 performance is validation that our core strategy of replicating low-cost production methods, developed and refined within our Washington facilities, combined with our steadfast focus on execution is working," said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. "We ended 2020 with tremendous business momentum that we have carried into the new year, as we scaled and replicated our operations across the growing adult-use markets of Massachusetts, Illinois and California."

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) recently reported its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

"We entered our second year of commercial operations facing a number of internal and external challenges, including operational difficulties, excessive leverage, inadequate cost control, a lack of focus on our core value proposition, and rapidly evolving industry conditions," said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial. "In response, we redefined our strategy and made material changes to position Sundial for improved performance. We successfully restructured the entire organization by repaying all outstanding debt, improving our operating practices, targeting a sustainable cost structure and a simplified business model. Sundial also curtailed production and reduced the size of our workforce in response to market demand. We have raised significant capital, made a number of profitable investments, and continue to evaluate a robust pipeline of strategic opportunities. Capital preservation and corporate stewardship are key priorities for our Board and management team. While our financial strength has improved materially, we still have significant work to do in our core operations to achieve the goals we have established for Sundial and our shareholders. Sundial's last two quarters have been negatively impacted by the complete repositioning of our cultivation operations as we focused on data-driven best practices to drive quality and potency results that meet evolving consumer preferences. While we are currently seeing many of our Canadian peers move away from cultivation, partially or entirely, due to their inability to deliver consistent cultivation outcomes, Sundial has renewed its commitment to cultivation in our modular indoor facility and views this core competency as an opportunity for differentiation going forward. We are confident that the adjustments made to our cultivation and processing activities better enable us to delight our consumers and customers in the coming year."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (together with OGI, "Organigram" or the "Company"), a leading producer of cannabis, recently announced it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Edibles & Infusions Corporation ("EIC") (the "EIC Acquisition") for consideration of $22.0 million, plus up to an additional $13.0 million in shares (the "Milestone Consideration") payable upon the EIC business achieving certain earnout milestones (the "Milestones"). The EIC Acquisition further broadens Organigram's continuum of product offerings and provides an operational footprint in Western Canada.

EIC was co-founded by AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) and James Fletcher, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Cavalier Candies ("Cavalier") - one of Canada's oldest confectionery companies. EIC constructed a purpose-built, highly-automated, 51,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The facility employs state-of-the-art equipment designed to produce highly customizable, precise, and scalable cannabis-infused products, including edibles. EIC currently holds a Research License and a Standard Processing License issued under the Cannabis Act and regulations; it is in the process in of completing its application to add the activity of sale of Cannabis 2.0 products to its Standard Processing License. Until EIC receives its Sales License, it is capable of manufacturing products in bulk for further processing, review and sale by Organigram or third-party licensed producers, for which it may provide white-label services.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757