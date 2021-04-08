Helping Public Sector Organizations Accelerate Their Missions with Deeper Data Insights and Unified Intelligence

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced its speaker lineup for the ElasticON Public Sector user conference, April 13-15, which will bring together customers, partners, and the Elastic community to help mission-oriented organizations stay agile and remove barriers between data and action.

Attendees will hear from Elastic users representing governments and universities from the U.S. and Europe about how they use Elastic to quickly analyze data, unify intelligence, standardize datasets, and achieve their missions faster. Register here for the event.

ElasticON Public Sector will feature an opening keynote session with General Manager of Elastic Security, Nate Fick. Nate was the CEO of Endgame, an endpoint security company acquired by Elastic in 2019, and a former infantry and reconnaissance officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. His book, One Bullet Away, recounting his military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, was a New York Times bestseller. Nate will discuss how Elastic is helping mission-oriented organizations stay agile by helping users manage cybersecurity threats, bolster their security posture, and do more with their data.

Attendees also have the opportunity to learn about the latest Elastic release updates and gain insight into new capabilities that will help further their public sector projects.

Highlights include:

U.S. Federal, April 13

An executive panel including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Maryland Innovation Security Institute, and Valiant discussing the value of Elastic Security in action.

and discussing the value of Elastic Security in action. A conversation with Deloitte on how the consulting firm is integrating machine learning with native Elasticsearch functionality to help a large federal agency expedite document review.

on how the consulting firm is integrating machine learning with native Elasticsearch functionality to help a large federal agency expedite document review. Sessions with ECS on how their teams empower government agencies to run Elastic as a service, as well as how Elastic is supporting the Mission Assurance Decision Support System(MADSS) program for the U.S. Navy with observability, data enrichment, and powerful search in a containerized environment.

U.S. State, Local Government, and Education, April 14

Sessions with the State of Arizona and Salt Lake County, Utah on how they are using Elastic to validate their security posture and protect their IT.

and on how they are using Elastic to validate their security posture and protect their IT. A discussion with the Oregon Health Science University about how Elastic is helping them increase performance visibility, proactively detect security threats, and address weaknesses in network infrastructure.

about how Elastic is helping them increase performance visibility, proactively detect security threats, and address weaknesses in network infrastructure. A conversation about product and mission perspectives from two Elastic Security users, Appalachian State University and the University of Oregon

Europe Government, April 15

An executive panel with Naimuri , Mobilise , SVA , and Northrop Grumman on realizing the power of search through their use of Elastic.

, , , and on realizing the power of search through their use of Elastic. Sessions with public sector partners including the UK Parliament's Information Authority, the Swedish Police, CGI, the Netherlands Police, and HM Revenue Customs, UK Government highlighting customer stories across Elastic Enterprise Search, Elastic Observability, and Elastic Security solutions.

Supporting Quotes:

"We used the Elastic Stack and Elastic Security to build out our MSSP offerings, accelerating the detection and mitigation of threats and increasing the stability, efficiency, and resiliency of mission-critical services for our agency partners," said Armando Seay, Co-founder and Director of the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI) . "Elastic Cloud delivers the flexibility and scalability we need to help secure the defense industrial base with our CMMC offering."

. "Elastic Cloud delivers the flexibility and scalability we need to help secure the defense industrial base with our CMMC offering." "ElasticON Public Sector is designed to bring our customers, partners, and community together to help mission-oriented agencies stay agile and remove barriers between data and action for mission outcomes," said Nate Fick, General Manager, Elastic Security, Elastic. "Making ElasticON Public Sector a dedicated virtual event enables even more of our community to come together to hear how their peers are using the latest capabilities of the Elastic Stack to turn data challenges into opportunities."

