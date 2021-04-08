A record number of defaults last year has spooked some lenders, according to Solargiga, but the solar manufacturer has announced ambitious plans to ramp production capacity this year and next.The record volume of bond defaults recorded in China last year caused some, unnamed state-owned enterprises to suffer credit rating downgrades, according to photovoltaic manufacturer Solargiga. With business news service Bloomberg having reported 39 defaults related to almost $30 billion of bonds in 2020, Solargiga wrote, in its annual report a week ago: "The default in the domestic bond market has caused ...

