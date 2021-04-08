Terrestrial Energy Inc.: Terrestrial Energy and ENGIE Laborelec to advance development of IMSR, a small modular reactor power plant that uses molten salt technology

Terrestrial Energy has contracted with ENGIE Laborelec in Belgium for technical services. This contract is part of Terrestrial Energy's nuclear fuel salt qualification program for the Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR), a Generation IV nuclear power plant.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE Laborelec will perform confirmatory electrochemical and thermophysical measurements as well as confirmatory corrosion testing. The tests will be performed under conditions compliant with quality assurance protocols of nuclear codes and standards, as is required to advance a nuclear power plant design through the regulatory process. To perform this wide range of testing, ENGIE Laborelec will work in close collaboration with its partners, John Cockerill, CRM Group and IJCLab-CNRS.



ENGIE Laborelec, part of ENGIE's Tractebel Business Unit, has provided technical consultancy services to the electrical power sector for over 55 years. Supported by 300 highly specialized engineers and technicians, ENGIE Laborelec provides operational assistance and technical consulting for nuclear operators. This initiative is part of a combined Tractebel and ENGIE Laborelec program to become leaders in Small Modular Reactor development.

"Terrestrial Energy is engaged in a program of nuclear fuel qualification for its IMSR, a small modular reactor power plant that uses molten salt technology. With our expert knowledge, operational experience, and state-of-the-art measurement and analysis capabilities, we can greatly assist," said Michael Marique, CEO of ENGIE Laborelec. "We are eager to support Terrestrial Energy in this area and play our role in ensuring its success."

"Our relationship with ENGIE Laborelec reflects an important feature of our nuclear fuel supply chain strategy. That is to leverage existing world-class expertise to support our early deployment schedule. Nuclear fuel qualification is a key element to the commercial deployment of any nuclear power plant technology," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. "We recognize ENGIE Laborelec's considerable capabilities in this area and look forward to working closely with its specialist team to complete this work."

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high-grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

About ENGIE Laborelec

ENGIE Laborelec is a leading expertise and research center, part of ENGIE's business unit Tractebel. ENGIE Laborelec has over 55 years of experience in providing worldwide life-cycle consultancy and engineering in power, nuclear, gas, industry and infrastructure sectors. Drawing on its workforce of 300 highly specialized engineers and technicians, ENGIE Laborelec covers the entire electricity value chain and helps its large customer base in the generation, transmission, distribution, storage and end use of electricity. The company is also focused on the energy transition and decarbonization.

About ENGIE

ENGIE group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Our purpose is to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions, reconciling economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet. We rely on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. ENGIE Group is represented at Terrestrial Energy's Corporate Industrial Advisory Group.