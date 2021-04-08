Global video technology company Shootsta (https://shootsta.com) has launched a world-first artificial intelligence-powered application that empowers a company's sales team to easily create personalised branded videos for their prospects.

The Elevate app contains pre-set scripts, an autocue for filming the video, and options for branding and cutaway vision. Once the raw footage is submitted, the video is automatically edited within three minutes by the tool's AI.

The product is aimed at enterprise sales executives needing to make a lasting initial impression for a longer conversion process.

Over 350 major companies around the world will be able to utilise the app as an add-on service to their existing arrangement with Shootsta.

Research by Vedia (https://www.vedia.ai/blog/personalized-video-marketing-statistics-2020/) has shown that sales teams who use video increased click-to-open rates by 1500%.

"Personalised videos to prospects are a large part of the secret to Shootsta's growth and sales success, which saw us secure over 100 blue-chip clients in 2020," Shootsta founder and CEO Mike Pritchett said.

"We know first-hand the power of video in creating a personalised connection in sales. Elevate is aimed at enterprise sales executives needing to make a lasting initial impression for a longer conversion process."

The app can be used as a standalone service outside of Shootsta's professional services offering.

Elevate is the first product in a suite of stand-alone services being rolled out by Shootsta in 2021, aimed at simplifying the video creation for enterprise.

About Shootsta

Think video, think Shootsta.

Shootsta is a global video technology company educating and empowering enterprises with the tools, technology and training to create high-quality cost effective and professionally-edited videos, animated explainers and podcasts in as little as 24 hours. Our goal is to put quality video at the heart of all communication, for every business.

