Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
08.04.2021 | 15:16
Catella Property Asset Management let 1600 sq m office space on a 10 year term at Valla Park, Sundbyberg

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Property Asset Management ("CPAM") has completed a 1600 sq m office letting at Lådmakaren 3 ("Valla Park") in Sundbyberg, Stockholm on behalf of an international client.

The letting has been signed with Lokalfastigheter i Sundbyberg AB. The space will be used by S:t Martins Gymnasium and fit out with facilities that focus on beauty procedures, such as hair and nail styling.

CPAM has acted as asset manager at Valla Park since January 2020. Within the mandate CPAM has completed several lease extensions and created a significant uplift in value at the property, during what has been a difficult time for business confidence and the real estate industry.

Michael Johansson, Managing Director at CPAM, commented: "We are pleased with the implementation of our asset management strategy for Valla Park since our mandate begun in 2020. To have signed such a lease during these times reflects our commitment to our client and the tenant."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Michael Johansson
Managing Director
+46 (0) 73 200 40 28
michael.johansson@catella.se

Tobias Dicius
Asset Manager
+46 (0) 73 077 28 80
tobias.dicius@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella---property-investment-management/r/catella-property-asset-management-let-1600-sq-m-office-space-on-a-10-year-term-at-valla-park--sundby,c3321912

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9880/3321912/1398867.pdf

Press release

