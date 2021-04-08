Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member RateForce Helps Drivers Find The Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates in Michigan, Georgia, and South Carolina

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, features Findit member RateForce, who helps drivers find the cheapest auto insurance rates in Michigan, Georgia, and South Carolina.

RateForce engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media with a customized marketing campaign that initially began with South Carolina. RateForce has now expanded its marketing campaign to also include Georgia and Michigan. Findit produces fresh content on a daily basis highlighting RateForce as the premier destination for comparing auto insurance quotes online for drivers looking to find the cheapest rates for their car, truck, or SUV. Shoppers can browse auto insurance rates from numerous companies in one place and buy online at anytime.

RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. They serve auto insurance quotes from all over the country so that drivers can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. Individuals can find the lowest auto insurance rates that have the comprehensive coverage that they need by conducting online comparison. RateForce helps you compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country as well as local and regional insurance providers online with no need for long-form submission. Their marketing campaign initially focused on the state of South Carolina. Now, in addition to South Carolina, RateForce is focusing on the state of Georgia and most recently the state of Michigan. As part of their marketing campaign with Findit, URLs have been set up for RateForce utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name feature, targeting auto insurance rates in these three states. In addition to content created on Findit, several videos have been produced for RateForce, highlighting the services they provide. These videos are embedded in this release.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to RateForce.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

About RateForce

RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. We serve insurance quotes from all over the country so that you can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. How RateForce Helps You to Save on Insurance? The best way to get discounted prices for any insurance is by online insurance comparison. We help you to compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country. Simple RateForce allows you to compare insurance quotes online just by adding your zip code. You will get rates from all the best national as well as regional insurance companies online. No need for long-form submission. Secure The latest technology helps us to understand your requirements better. We leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to serve you the cheapest insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies in your area. Innovative We understand the importance of your data. Your entire data will be stored in encrypted form and can never be shared or sold to any third party. Also; we won't spam you with calls, SMSs, or mails, only the important and relevant notification will be sent to you.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

