Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - BluEarth Renewables, through its subsidiary, BER Hand Hills Wind LP, ("BluEarth") today announced the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Shell Energy North America (Canada), Inc. ("Shell Energy"). The PPA will directly support the construction of the 130 MW Hand Hills Wind Project (the "Project"), located northeast of Drumheller, Alberta. Under the terms of the PPA, Shell Energy will purchase the electricity and associated emission offsets from 100 MW of the Project's capacity. The Project is anticipated to achieve commercial operations in late 2022.

"Shell is leading the way to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society," said Grant Arnold, President & CEO of BluEarth. "We're thrilled to work with the company on its journey to address climate change and offset greenhouse gas emissions."

"The Hand Hills Wind Project is the fourth construction project we've announced in Alberta within the last 12 months. The deployment of renewable energy is enabling job creation and economic activity in communities across the province, and we're excited to be part of Alberta's deregulated electricity market which continues to support investment."

"We're pleased to be working with BluEarth to enable the development of the Hand Hills Wind Project in Alberta by purchasing renewable power," said Carolyn Comer, Senior Vice President Shell Energy Americas. "Projects like Hand Hills are integral to the energy transition as businesses, governments and consumers seek ways to lower their carbon emissions."

Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, commented, "We are pleased to see this major BluEarth project, and many other renewable energy projects, moving forward in Alberta. Through corporate partnerships like the one between Shell Energy and BluEarth, companies are demonstrating how Alberta's energy-only electricity market can help spur innovation and ensure a low-carbon future. This project adds to the over $2 billion in market-based renewable generation projects announced since July 2019 and shows that Alberta is Canada's leading destination for investment in this fast-growing sector."

Key Project Highlights

Creates approximately 175 jobs at peak construction or 225,000 person hours of employment during construction

Provides indirect revenue to the local municipality in the form of local services and supplies

Contributes significant and stable long-term property tax revenue to the local economy over the life of operations

Energy to be generated is equivalent to powering approximately 65,000 homes annually

Grant Arnold added, "I'm especially grateful for the support of our many local stakeholders, including Starland Country and Special Areas 2, landowners and the broader Delia community who have collaborated and worked with us throughout the long development phase of this Project."

BluEarth has been developing the Project since it was acquired in 2012, including an increase in the nameplate capacity from 78 MW to 130 MW. For more information about the Hand Hills Wind Project, please visit BluEarth's website.

