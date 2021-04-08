Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MUFV ISIN: EE3100034653 Ticker-Symbol: AV1 
Frankfurt
08.04.21
08:02 Uhr
1,505 Euro
+0,145
+10,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Arco Vara shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-08 15:36 CEST --



Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 8, 2021 to remove observation status for Arco
Vara shares (ARC1T, ISIN code: EE3100034653) as the reasons due to which the
observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the intention to make a mandatory
takeover bid to the shareholders of AS Arco Vara by OÜ Alarmo Kapital. 

AS Arco Vara published the results of the takeover bid on April 5, 2021.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
