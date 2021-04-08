Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Arco Vara shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-08 15:36 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 8, 2021 to remove observation status for Arco Vara shares (ARC1T, ISIN code: EE3100034653) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the intention to make a mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of AS Arco Vara by OÜ Alarmo Kapital. AS Arco Vara published the results of the takeover bid on April 5, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.