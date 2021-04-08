Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, April 8, 2021 - MillicomInternational Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings ( attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/4433/millicom-cssf-annex-a_-amf-pensionsfoersaekring-ab-flagging-funds-up-to-51_040821.pdf)).

-END-

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

