FactMR: Environment and Sustainability Efforts Gaining Interest among Leading Cocoa Producers: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / The global cocoa market is estimated to display steady growth prospects for the period of forecast between 2021 and 2031. This can be attributed to the widespread use of cocoa and its derivatives in the food & beverage and cosmetics& personal care industry. As per the recent Fact.MR market study, the use of cocoa in luxury chocolate production will remain key to lucrative long-term opportunities for growth. The market is expected to display strong recovery through 2021 as the covid-19 pandemic subsides, supported by changes in consumer spending.

According to a report by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), the global gross cocoa production rose by 2.5% in 2019-20. Increasing levels of population levels, particularly in urban centers, and increasing awareness about health benefits associated with cocoa consumption are increasing adoption rates around the world.

"The rising demand for cocoa in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to create niche growth opportunities. Cocoa beans are finding use as lubricants in a number of pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, research into cocoa constituents has revealed superior antimicrobial and physicochemical properties widening its applications in drug development. This trend will play an important role for the foreseeable future of the market," says the FACT.MR analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=44

Cocoa Market- Key Takeaways

Organic cocoa is reflecting faster rates of growth on the back of changes in consumer health awareness.

Confectionary applications will continue holding major market share, supported by growing interest in premium offerings.

France and England are key markets, projected to hold major share accounting for high levels of imports and consumption.

China and India are reflecting strong growth potential, driven by consumption of mass produced offerings.

Cocoa Market- Driving Factors

Rising demand for premium and dark chocolate products from around the world contribute to growth.

Advances in the manufacturing and processing technologies of cocoa production is bolstering profitability.

Growth of niche applications in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors will positively influence market developments.

Cocoa Market- Major Restraints

Environmental concerns associated with fluctuation in cocoa yields is a major concern for manufacturers.

Changes in government policies impact production and sales profitability in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Cocoa Market

The global cocoa market has been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, largely owing to lockdown restrictions and the resultant changes in consumer spending patterns, as purchases have been largely focused on the essentials.

Limited manpower in the cocoa sector during the crisis has also impaired short-term growth in the industry. Cocoa is likely to recover steadily on the back of healthcare applications and the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions in 2021 and the coming decade.

Competitive Landscape

Cemoi Chocolatier SA, Cargill Inc., JB Foods, Olam International Ltd, Blommer Chocolate Company, Barry Callebaut AG, Dutch Cocoa BV, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturers Sdn., BT COCOA, Natra SA, and Touton SA are some of the more prominent cocoa manufacturers in the global market.

In addition to capacity and portfolio expansions, leading players in the cocoa industry are focused on the development of corporate social responsibility strategies including sustainability and farmer friendly initiatives.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=44

In April 2021, the Ferrero Group announced the accomplishment of sourcing 100% sustainable cocoa as per independent standard in 2020with transparency efforts through supply chains. Also, Cadbury announced its Cocoa Life Programme, for its operations in India, which is aimed towards tending of cocoa plantations and is estimated to harvest approximately 20,000 tons of cocoa accounting for a third of Mondelez India's raw material requirements. In March 2021, Nestle announced the launch of its Incoa bar, which makes use of cocoa fruit pulp as flavoring agents, in an effort to minimize food waste and cutting sugar content.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the cocoa market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the cocoa market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the cocoa market on the basis of product type (cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder), form type (organic and conventional), process type (natural and dutch), and application (confectionary, pharmaceutical, functional foods, cosmetics, bakery, and beverages), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

Request more information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=44

Explore FACT.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of Food & Beverages Landscape

Cocoa Powder Market- Get the latest insights on the global cocoa powder market through FACT.MR's report covering analysis for projection period (2017-2026).

Cocoa Extract Market- FACT.MR's study on the cocoa extract market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2018-2028.

Cocoa Liquor Market- Obtain analysis on the global cocoa liquor market through FACT.MR's latest report covering competitive analysis, key regions, along with segmental analysis for 2017-2026.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Intelligence Services: Marketngage.com

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639454/Environment-and-Sustainability-Efforts-Gaining-Interest-among-Leading-Cocoa-Producers-FactMR