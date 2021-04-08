San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - DCS (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) announced today that its MiFleet + Vision has been approved for use on UScellular's 4G-LTE network. The launch of MiFleet + Vision will allow small, medium and enterprise businesses to efficiently operate and protect their vehicles and drivers by providing real-time video within the MiFleet platform. Combining robust fleet management and real-time video allows fleet managers to take advantage of multiple points of vehicle and driver behavior. MiFleet + Vision allows fleet managers to coach and train drivers based on key performance indicators ("KPIs"), in addition to providing video intelligence in the event of an accident or potential litigation from an incident.

"When you look at the fleet management industry, bringing multiple data points together in one platform is where fleet managers really start to realize the benefits of using technology to manage their fleets," said Mike Lawless, EVP of DCS. "MiFleet + Vision does just that - it provides all the tools to efficiently manage fleets at a cost-effective price point - by combining video with telematics data."

"MiFleet + Vision is a great addition to our portfolio of fleet management solutions we can offer our business customers," said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. "With our high-quality network and personalized service, we can ensure that fleet operators of all sizes have access to the innovative technology they need to make their business more efficient and successful."

For more information on MiFleet + Vision visit www.mifleet.us/dashcam.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com.

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

