Cy Wakeman, NY Times Bestselling Author Global Thought Leader, Hosting Interactive Event for HR Professionals and Business Leaders

Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace, today announced that registration for Workhuman Live Online 2021 is now open. The annual event, now in its seventh year, will be hosted by Cy Wakeman, NY Times bestselling author and global thought leader, and features world-class experts and industry trailblazers discussing the issues that matter most creating and defining the new era of the Human Workplace through a variety of customer- and industry expert- led interactive sessions and thought-provoking keynotes.

"Since its inception, Workhuman Live has been a must-attend conference for HR professionals and this year is no different," said Wakeman. "I'm incredibly excited to host Workhuman Live Online 2021 and to break down the keynotes with some incredible guests after every session. It's such a unique experience to dive deeper into the important themes impacting HR, people leaders, and individual contributors in workplaces today."

While the last year upended life and work for so many, organizations are now the last frontier of human connection, a place where we can positively impact each other and society, and where humans are a company's biggest differentiator. Workhuman Live Online 2021 is the perfect opportunity for humans from a variety of professional backgrounds HR practitioners and leaders, executives, academics, researchers, advocates, and industry thought leaders to come together, learn and share ideas about the pressing issues facing HR and all business leaders, to explore the new emerging impact HR will have on business outcomes, and to define the future of the Human Workplace.

"Organizations were forced to show incredible agility in 2020, and while COVID-19 did not originate the move to a new kind of workplace it certainly accelerated the forces that have been brewing for more than a decade," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. "As we look ahead to the future of the workplace, humanity takes center stage. Workhuman Live Online 2021 will provide business leaders and HR professionals with a roadmap for leading the future of work and inspiring innovative people-practices intentionally designed for social and economic progress."

With five main content tracks, 15 breakout sessions, and more than 20 speakers, this year's event will be an immersive experience around work's most transformative topics: building the hybrid workplace; fostering cultures rooted in feedback and collaboration; optimizing continuous performance development and social recognition; promoting mental health and well-being; and leading with diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Workhuman Live Online 2021 will be held in the Americas on May 18 from 12-4:15 ET and for Europe on 20 May from 11 am 3:15 pm GMT. For more information about the upcoming Workhuman Live Online 2021 conference and to register, please visit www.workhumanlive.com.

About Workhuman

The world's fastest-growing Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management platform, Workhuman inspires more than five million humans across 170 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, Human Resources and Business leaders alike have used the Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates learning, engagement, and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated, amplified, and emulated at your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

