iDocs Web LLC: iDocsWeb Telemedicine Is Now Integrated With PointClickCare Electronic Health Record

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / iDocsWeb, the developer and distributor of a proprietary telemedicine platform targeted specifically for Long Term Care, makes a vast improvement in remote treatment by partnering with the leader in LTC Electronic Health Records vendor, PointClickCare. This partnership creates a seamless integration between the two platforms allowing remote providers to access critical patient information during the video driven medical consultations. Prior to the integration, healthcare providers were faced with limited patient information often times resulting in limited treatment potential.

"This has been a long time in the making and we are very happy with the results. Our remote treatment abilities have greatly increased. Prior to the integration, doctors and other healthcare providers were unable to access the patient's chart (patient's electronic health record) unless he/she was on site at the facility. This greatly limited the treatment ability as this is critical information in the assessment process.

Now that the PCC / iDocsWeb integration is complete, users of the platform are reporting an increase in the amount of successful telemedicine consultations and a decrease in the amount of patients who must go to the hospital to receive treatment. The two platforms work seamlessly together and users are able to access both platforms using a single login," said Dr. Anton Georgiev, Chief Medical Officer of iDocsWeb.

As the penalties and costs associated with unneeded hospitalizations continue to increase, LTC facility operators and their healthcare providers must find new ways to increase their on-site treatment abilities. Often times there is no doctor in the facility. The iDocsWeb telemedicine platform addresses these challenges by connecting nurses within the facility to doctors who are often working remotely. Users of iDocsWeb often times report a significant decrease in the amount patients who must leave the facility to receive their medical treatment.

The company's Chief Technology Officer, Bharath Rayasam, added "We knew doctors needed access to the patient chart to treat more effectively but this was not possible prior to our complete integration with PointClickCare. We worked tirelessly with the PCC team to make this very important information available during the telemedicine consultation. We even took it a step further and included it in the iDocsWeb Provider mobile application, meaning doctors can now treat their patients for more conditions from anywhere using their smartphones. We knew doctors also needed it to be easy to use as well as efficient with their time. We were able to accomplish both."

About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that specializes its services to residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioner and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

