Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 12. April 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 266,581,904 shares (DKK 266,581,904) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,172,500 shares (DKK 1,172,500) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 267,754,404 shares (DKK 267,754,404) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: DKK 3,72 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- _____________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851303