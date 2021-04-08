Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WKN: 893191 ISIN: DK0011048619 Ticker-Symbol: 2P4 
Frankfurt
08.04.21
08:05 Uhr
0,715 Euro
+0,003
+0,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2021 | 16:17
44 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 12. April 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0011048619            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BioPorto              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 266,581,904 shares (DKK 266,581,904)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,172,500 shares (DKK 1,172,500)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  267,754,404 shares (DKK 267,754,404)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  DKK 3,72              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIOPOR               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3433                
-----------------------------------------------------------





_____________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851303
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
