Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced that it will be refiling the paperwork required to effectuate a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The refiling is expected to take place sometime during the week of April 12, with the reverse split occurring sometime thereafter.

The original effective date of the reverse split was expected to be March 12, 2021. XcelPlus International received word from FINRA that further paperwork was required to be filed, thereby causing the delay.

"We have been taking our time to ensure that all of the mandated documents are included in our next filing," stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. "We have been working closely with FINRA to identify and collect all of the essential documents, and we are confident that the reverse split will transpire in the very near future."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will," "can," "moving," "escalate," and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to income potential, demand for our products and services, the acquisition of new technologies, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the effect of our programs on our productivity, our future position in the waste-to-energy industry, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass

Chief Communications Officer

info@xcelplusint.com

(346)-348-4034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79813