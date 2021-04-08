The "Netherlands Floriculture Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands floriculture market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Among the cut flowers, rose accounted for a significant share of 31.3%, followed by Chrysanthemum with 11.5% in 2019.

Additionally, the rise of developing nations as major flower growers become a significant challenge for the Netherlands flower growers in both domestic and international flower markets.

Key Market Trends

Cut Flowers, Flower Bulbs, and Plants are the Fastest-growing Segments

The increasing number of flower cultivators in developing countries and the shift of wholesalers to these countries act as challenges for the floriculture market in the Netherlands. However, developments in e-commerce are likely to have a positive impact on the floriculture market in the Netherlands, with the opportunity to complete direct sales with the consumers, instead of using an intermediary.

The logistical position of the country within Europe and the established international trade links within the flower industry make Europe the core of the flower market in the Netherlands. Countries like Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya, and Ethiopia are the leading suppliers of live trees, plants, and flowers to the Netherlands. Kenya is the second-largest importer of flowers in the Netherlands.

Growing Export Potential for Cut Flowers

The Netherlands is the largest exporter of cut flowers around the world. The flower market in the Netherlands is a dynamic, fast-growing global industry, defined by three major components, growers, wholesalers, and retailers. The Netherlands is the largest producer for cut flowers, as well as a critical importer from developing countries.

Apart from being one of the market leaders for cut flowers, the Netherlands is also the central trade hub, especially in the area of Aalsmeer. The major importers of cut flowers from the Netherlands are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the Russian Federation.

6 VALUE CHAIN AND TRADE ANALYSIS

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Distribution Channel Analysis

6.3 Trade Analysis

6.3.1 Import Analysis

6.3.2 Export Analysis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

