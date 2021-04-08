Margulies Perruzzi Adds Chan to Science Studio

Architecture firm expands to meet explosive demand in life sciences industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that Alvin Chan has joined the firm as an architectural designer in the Science Studio. Reporting to Imran Khan, AIA, LEED AP, associate principal, Chan will be responsible for drawing and document production throughout all design phases. He will also provide support during the construction observation phase.

MassBio's 2020 Massachusetts Biopharma Funding Report shows that the Massachusetts biopharma industry experienced its best funding year on record. In 2020, venture capital investment in Massachusetts-based companies reached $5.8 billion, surpassing 2018's previous record high of $4.8 billion.

"Alvin will be an important addition to our expanding Science Studio, and we are pleased to welcome him to our design team," said Imran. "His experience working on high-performance labs will enhance the depth and breadth of experience that our design team brings to every project."

With 18 years of experience, Alvin has worked on numerous academic and high-performance labs such as Pfizer, Broad Institute, and cleanrooms at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In addition to programming and planning, his responsibilities included test fits and daily interaction with clients. Alvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Mount Ida College and a Master of Architecture from the Boston Architectural College.

Whether they are working on the next drug targeting a life-threatening disease, advancing immunotherapy, designing a new medical device to promote faster healing, science companies are focused on delivering important discoveries designed to improve the quality of life. Offering an integrated approach, Margulies Perruzzi's design process parallels the scientific process: gathering data, observing conditions, proposing and testing solutions, and then deploying designs that improve the working environments for employees.

With an inspirational Science portfolio, Margulies Perruzzi specializes in life sciences, medical devices, research and development (R&D), and manufacturing. Margulies Perruzzi has worked with a wide range of industry leaders, including Siemens, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Millipore Sigma, Philips, Metabolix, Boston Scientific, and many others.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

MPArchitects@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: Margulies Perruzzi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639505/Margulies-Perruzzi-Adds-Chan-to-Science-Studio