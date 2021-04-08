Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research exploring the elevated debt levels within the euro area and how this will evolve with regard to inflation. Pandemic-related elevated debt is a credit consideration but, in KBRA's view, this is balanced by the eurozone's resilient debt profile.

Key Takeaways

The European Central Bank (ECB) sets the tone for the bloc's debt dynamics

Inflation and the ECB's mandate challenge its policy stance

Improved debt profiles of member states contain risks

Click here to view the report.

