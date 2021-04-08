Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research exploring the elevated debt levels within the euro area and how this will evolve with regard to inflation. Pandemic-related elevated debt is a credit consideration but, in KBRA's view, this is balanced by the eurozone's resilient debt profile.
Key Takeaways
- The European Central Bank (ECB) sets the tone for the bloc's debt dynamics
- Inflation and the ECB's mandate challenge its policy stance
- Improved debt profiles of member states contain risks
