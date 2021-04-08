MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of AGM

8 April 2021

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ;

; Notice of Annual General Meeting (" AGM "), dated 31 March 2021 ; and

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of these documents (excluding the Form of Proxy) are also available on the Company's website at:

www.menziesaviation.com/investor-centre

Important information regarding the AGM

The Company's AGM will be held at 2:00pm on Friday14 May 2021 at the registered office of the Company, 2 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh, EH12 9DJ.

Our preference had been to welcome shareholders in person to our AGM, particularly given the constraints we faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the Scottish Government's current COVID-19 restrictions in relation to public gatherings, and to prioritise the health and safety of our shareholders and other stakeholders who would ordinarily choose to attend the meeting, we are proposing to hold our AGM as a combined physical and electronic meeting.

Due to the current restrictions, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM in person but can attend in person using electronic means. Given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, if it subsequently becomes possible to welcome a number of shareholders to the venue, attendance in this way is likely to be restricted in terms of numbers and we would therefore still encourage shareholders not to attend the venue in person and instead to participate in the meeting electronically. Any updates to the position will be included on the Company's website at www.menziesaviation.com/investor-centre.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the relevant resolutions online or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy in advance of the meeting. This will ensure that your vote will be counted even if attendance at the meeting is restricted or you or any other person appointed as a proxy are unable to attend. Details of: (i) how to return the proxy appointment and timing of return; and (ii) electronic voting arrangements can be found in the notes accompanying the Notice of AGM set out on pages 223 to 225 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020.

Any shareholder who would like to submit a question in advance of the AGM can do so by sending an email to investor.relations@johnmenziesplc.com.

