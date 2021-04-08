Tompkins Robotics Partners with SI Systems to Create the Fastest, Most Flexible, Robotic Order Fulfillment Automation Solution

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Tompkins Robotics is pleased to announce its partnership with SI Systems, a global provider of the fastest and most proven picking dispensing systems for order fulfillment and kitting. The partnership was formed to create faster, space optimized "no pick labor required" solutions designed to outperform even the best in the emerging uni-channel fulfillment ecosystem.

Tompkins Robotics' cutting-edge robots combined with SI Systems' broadest portfolio of Robotic A-Frame dispensing technologies create optimized order flow. These sortation solutions can be up and running in weeks and can be reconfigured throughout a shift. The short implementation cycle time is a credit to the engineered flexibility of the Robotic A-Frame and tSort. The systems are shipped ready to pick up to 36,000 units/hour with the ability to efficiently sort to 1,000's of destinations. This partnership promises clients a fast return on Investment and is a cost-effective means to reduce labor, improve accuracy, and extended order cut-off times. Retailers and brands will also appreciate the combined solutions' compact footprint. These units can even be utilized in the backrooms of stores and easily moved into position for short fulfillment runs.

"Combining tSort with SI robotic dispensing technology provides significant reductions in investment and operating costs for both brands and retailers in their own facility via Tompkins Robotics. A demo system is currently installed in the Tompkins Robotics headquarters in Orlando, Florida for interested parties to visit,' stated Mike Futch, President & CEO of Tompkins Robotics.

"Tompkins Robotics is pleased to be a part of this unique and truly innovative integration of cutting-edge robotics solutions," added Mike. "This is an exciting time as robotic solutions become a reality in order fulfillment facilities."

"We are very excited to partner with Tompkins on this exciting endeavor," said Sham Gad, President and CEO of SI Systems. "The combination of SI's robotic dispensing technology along with the technology of Tompkins Robotics tSort system will undoubtedly provide a flexible and affordable robotic fulfillment solutions in support of operations large and small. The automated supply chain is no longer an option, but a necessity to support today's same day and next day customer service level demands. The SI Systems and Tompkins solution creates a compelling, cost-cutting, best in the industry material handling system."

Tompkins Robotics will be presenting at the virtual PromatDX 2021 April 12-16. Register today for free and come see how Tompkins Robotics and SI Systems can help your company reach your goals! Once registered, you can visit the Tompkins Robotics PromatDX showcase page here.

About Tompkins Robotics: Tompkins Robotics is a leading provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions to global customers. The company has developed and deployed the world's most flexible, automated robotic sortation system, tSort, a revolutionary unit and parcel sortation system. tSort uses technology that is unique and proprietary for our large customer base which includes 9 of the top 30 US retailers. This new and innovative robotic technology helps build world-class supply chains while providing unmatched flexibility and throughput. Our systems accomplish volumes ranging from small operations in the backroom of retail store to large fulfillment centers processing millions of units a day. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com or contact us at info@tompkinsrobotics.com

About SI Systems:

SI Systems has been an industry leader in providing automated and robotic material handling solutions to order fulfillment and distribution centers, warehousing, manufacturing, and assembly facilities for over 60 years. Our products and services include Systems Robotic Dispensing, Mobile-Matic dispensing and picking units, A-Frames, the industry's longest-serving and most robust Towline Conveyor Systems, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and a full suite of software, engineering, and integration services. We have served numerous industry sectors across the globe including pharmaceuticals, auto, heavy-duty machinery, food products, beauty and more. Our systems are designed to easily integrate with many existing fulfillment systems. For more information, please visit www.sihs.com or contact us at contact@sihs.com

