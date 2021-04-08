The "Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Market By Delivery Mode, By End Use, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution Market (eCOA) is expected to witness market growth of 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2026)

Electronic-based services for data capturing analyzing effectively beat every limitation of paper-based procedures, with a surge in patient compliance. With the help of these solutions, the risk of data variance can be eliminated site monitoring costs can be reduced.

These solutions provide simplified information that helps in enhancing the quality of data by gathering the information in an organized manner. These factors is expected to act as drivers for the growth of the eCOA market during the forecast period. The requirement for incorporation of patient care into clinical research results in a patient-centric approach being deployed by sponsors, which causes an increment in the installation of eCOA platforms.

The adoption demand for eCOA solutions is expected to be fuelled due to the complexity of healthcare information management. Using these systems, healthcare facilities can expect accurate timely delivery of health information decrease the pressure of patients who are undergoing clinical trials.

The demand for R&D to create innovative treatments drugs is increasing with the massive growth of the healthcare industry. The increasing number of research studies is creating a need for a unified data capture system. Therefore, all the mentioned aspects is expected to drive the product demand during the forecast period.

There is a paradigm shift from paper-based procedures to electronic data capturing systems. This is owing to the increasing burden on pharmaceutical companies to reduce overall costs for the development of a new drug. The data capturing through eCOA platforms enhance the quality of the information obtained, centralizes the data collection methods, and provides valuable insights to its users such as data analysis.

Based on Delivery Mode, the market is segmented into Web-hosted eCOA, Cloud-based eCOA, and Licensed enterprises eCOA. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Pharma Biotech Companies and Medical Device Manufacturers. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Academic Institutes Market by Country in 2019, thereby, achieving a market value of $25 Million by 2026. The UK market is showcasing a CAGR of 17.7% during (2020 2026). Additionally, The France market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during (2020 2026).

Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital Management)

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare)

Signant Health

ERT Clinical

eClinical Solutions LLC

Castor EDC

Anju Software, Inc. (OmniComm Systems)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

Chapter 4. Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market by Delivery Mode

4.1 Europe Web-hosted eCOA Market by Country

4.2 Europe Cloud-based eCOA Market by Country

4.3 Europe Licensed enterprises eCOA Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market by End-use

5.1 Europe Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market by Country

5.2 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

5.3 Europe Academic Institutes Market by Country

5.4 Europe Pharma Biotech Companies Market by Country

5.5 Europe Medical Device Manufacturers Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

