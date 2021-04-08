Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Balance Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 8 April 2021 it repurchased 150,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 158.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,272,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,272,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,079,911.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 April 2021