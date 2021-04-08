AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Launch of a Non-Preemptive Capital Increase Through Accelerated Bookbuilding

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Amsterdam, 8 April 2021(Regulated Information)--- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") hereby announces its intention to carry out a non-preemptive share offering of up to 3,136,742 newly issued ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares", representing up to 10% of AMG's issued share capital as of 31 December 2020) (the "Offering") through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure following an approval received from the Supervisory Board and based on the authorization granted by AMG's annual general meeting on 6 May 2020.



The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized to fund and expedite AMG's projects in the lithium value chain within the new AMG Clean Energy Materials ("CEM") reporting segment. With this equity raise, in combination with cash on hand and strong projected cash flow from operations, AMG believes it can fully fund its current strategic CEM projects.

The subscription price for the Offer Shares will be determined through an accelerated book-building procedure, which will commence immediately after publication of this announcement. Details of the subscription price and the final number of Offer Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the books are closed, in a subsequent press release, which is expected to be published before markets open on Euronext Amsterdam on 9 April 2021, subject to acceleration.

Following the Offering, AMG and AMG's management board have agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue or dispose of additional ordinary shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date.

AMG has engaged ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners in relation to the Offering.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines our leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

