IBU-tec's revenues were lower during FY20 because of a fire at BNT and reduced demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, but insurance payouts helped keep EBITDA stable. Management expects a return to growth in FY21, driven by the launch of its own battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs) in H221. It has outlined its strategy to deliver revenues of €80-100m or more by 2025, based on demand for battery materials, coatings which extend the number of times glass bottles can be reused and recycling of rare earths and battery materials.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...