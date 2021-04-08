Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Date of purchase: 08 April 2021 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,386 shares Lowest price per share: 0.4085 Highest price per share: 0.4100 Trading venue: London Aggregate volume per trading venue: 1,386 shares Weighted average price per trading venue: 0.409882





The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transactions, the Company holds 74,441,764 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 491,222,985 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



