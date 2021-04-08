THE ADECCO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Zurich, Switzerland, 8 April 2021.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes re-elected as Chairman and all current members of the Board re-elected

Board achieves gender parity with Rachel Duan's election to the Board

Payout of dividend approved

All members of the Board of Directors (BoD) that stood for re-election were confirmed for another one-year term including Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, who is serving as Chair, as well as Kathleen Taylor, Ariane Gorin, Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince and Regula Wallimann.

Ms Rachel Duan's experience will make a valuable contribution to the balance of skills and qualities of the Adecco Group Board of Directors. Today's election brings female representation on the BoD to 50%, reflecting the Adecco Group's ongoing commitment to diversity and gender inclusion at all levels of the company.

Shareholders supported the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share with 94.86 percent of the votes. Ex-date of the dividend payment is 14 April 2021.

The final results of the AGM and minutes from the meeting can be found here.

To read the Annual Report 2020 online or download the full pdf version, follow this link.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com

Financial Agenda

Ex-dividend date 14 April 2021

Q1 2021 results 4 May 2021

Q2 2021 results 5 August 2021

Q3 2021 results 2 November 2021

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 57 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.