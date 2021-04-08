These results will be presented at the 6th Annual Inhalation and Respiratory Drug Delivery Congress (April 20-21, 2021)

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that Nathalie Heuzé-Vourc'h of the Centre d'Etude des Pathologies Respiratoires (Research Center for Respiratory Diseases) (UMR INSERM-Université de Tours U1100) will present the results of a preclinical study undertaken with the phages of Pherecydes Pharma at the 6th Annual Inhalation and Respiratory Drug Delivery Congress (a virtual conference).

The presentation, entitled "Inhaled phage therapy to treat Ventilation Associated Pneumonia" is based on the results of a study undertaken within the framework of a partnership between UMR U1100, DTF-Aerodrug and Pherecydes Pharma and partly funded by the AID,the Defense Innovation Agency of the French Ministry of Defense(RAPID Pneumophage project).

Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) is the most frequent hospital-acquired infection in intensive care. It has a high mortality rate (20%) and prolongs the duration of mechanical ventilation and hospitalization in intensive care. The bacteria that are the most frequently responsible for this infection are enterobacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. The results obtained in this study show that Pherecydes Pharma phages have a major impact when delivered locally or by nebulization (inhalation) in animal models of pulmonary infections:

reduction of the mortality rate in mice with a single pulmonary delivery comparable to the benchmark antibiotic delivered via intravenous or pulmonary route;

99% reduction in the pulmonary bacterial load in pigs when delivered by inhalation.

Pherecydes Pharma has already carried out a number of preclinical studies with anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages in respiratory tract infection models and obtained positive results. The Company is planning to make these phages available to hospitals in France within the framework of an Early Access Program in the second half of 2021 and to initiate Phase I/II clinical development in respiratory indications within the next two years.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: "We are delighted that our partner has been invited to present this work at the 6th Annual Inhalation and Respiratory Drug Delivery Congress. The devastating effects of ventilation-associated pneumonia are unfortunately a topical issue, as the number of patients in intensive care has risen sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remains at a very high level. These results obtained in reference animal models demonstrate the considerable beneficial effect of phages delivered through inhalation. They represent a solid foundation for the clinical development of our anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages and strengthen the potential value of phages as a treatment of choice for certain pathologies lacking therapeutic solutions

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in over 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

