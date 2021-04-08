DGAP-News: Vanguard Funds Plc / Key word(s): Dividend

Vanguard Funds Plc: Dividend Declaration



08.04.2021 / 17:50

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 08 April 2021 VANGUARD FUNDS PLC. Re: Dividend Payment The Directors of Vanguard Funds plc. (the "Company") wish to announce that dividends for the month of April 2021 were issued for the following sub-funds: Sub-Fund Record Date Payment Date Amount per Share VANGUARD UK GILTS UCITS ETF - (GBP) Distributing (ISIN: IE00B42WWV65) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.020271 VANGUARD EURO CORP BOND ETF - (EUR) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BZ163G84) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.024152 VANGUARD EURO EZ GOVT BOND ETF - (EUR) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BZ163H91) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.001940 VANGUARD US CORP BOND ETF - (USD) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BZ163K21) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.103221 VANGUARD US TREASURY ETF - (USD) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BZ163M45) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.024855 VANGUARD USD EM GOVT BOND ETF - (USD) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BZ163L38) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.140483 VAN USD CORP 1 3 YR BD UCITS - (USD) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BDD48R20) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.032648 Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - (GBP) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BG47KG48) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.014434 Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - (EUR) Distributing (ISIN: IE00BG47KB92) 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 0.014687 Enquiries to: J & E Davy Kate Fagan +353 1 614 8933 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

