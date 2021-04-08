Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

The General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 will be held in closed session on an exceptional basis.

Taking note of the restrictions on travel and gatherings currently in force, in particular in the Paris region, and the decision to extend them to the rest of mainland France, Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, making use of the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors, decided on Thursday, 1 April 2021 that the Combined General Meeting of Wednesday, 26 May 2021 would be held exceptionally in closed session, at the Company's head office, without shareholders and other persons with the right to attend being physically present.

In the absence of proven alternatives that can ensure the reliability of voting results, shareholders are invited to vote or to appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting or another person as their proxy PRIOR TO the General Meeting either: (i) by electronic means or (ii) by post, using the remote voting form.

The notice of meeting published in the Bulletin d'Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 7 April 2021 reflects this decision and provides details on the procedures governing participation in the General Meeting.

The Company recommends that shareholders make use of the Votaccess platform whenever possible.

Sopra GMT and the Sopra Steria Actions company mutual fund (FCPE), both shareholders of the Company, have been named as scrutineers.

The General Meeting will be live streamed on the Company's website Investors Sopra Steria unless technical issues prevent or seriously disrupt the live stream.

The recorded video of the General Meeting will remain available on the Company's website

Investors Sopra Steria for the period required by regulations in force.

In addition to the application of the legal framework pertaining to written questions submitted in advance, shareholders will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the General Meeting. The procedure to be followed for these questions, which is to be implemented in connection with the live stream of the General Meeting, will be announced as soon as possible.

Shareholders are therefore requested to regularly consult the specific section of the Company's website devoted to General Meetings: Shareholders' Meetings (soprasteria.com)

This section will provide any updates or details to be made available after the publication of the notice of meeting, in particular any possible developments affecting the procedures for taking part in the General Meeting due to new public health measures and/or legal decisions as well as technical constraints.

