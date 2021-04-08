DJ RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program

RUBIS RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 08-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, April 8, 2021, 7 pm Rubis' Board of Management has today decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital which was announced to the market on January 5, 2021 after market close. From January 6, 2021 to April 8, 2021, the Company has bought back more than 2,600,000 shares, i.e., more than 2,5% of its share capital, for an average price of around EUR39.30 and a total amount of more than EUR103,500,000. These acquisitions of shares already represent around 40% of the 6,600,000 shares' cap set in accordance with the share buyback program authorized by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 for a 18-month length period expiring on June 8, 2022. The Board of Management retains the possibility of resuming the implementation of this share buyback program by June 8, 2022. All information relating to the shares purchased from January 6, 2021 to April 8, 2021 under this share buyback program is available on the Company's website (https://rubis.fr/en/share-buyback-program). Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tél: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 1182651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

