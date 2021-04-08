Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
08.04.21
19:02 Uhr
41,590 Euro
-0,290
-0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,42041,83020:17
41,45041,69020:17
Dow Jones News
08.04.2021 | 19:34
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program

DJ RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 
08-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, April 8, 2021, 7 pm 
 
 
Rubis' Board of Management has today decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback program with a view to reducing 
the share capital which was announced to the market on January 5, 2021 after market close. 
 
From January 6, 2021 to April 8, 2021, the Company has bought back more than 2,600,000 shares, i.e., more than 2,5% of 
its share capital, for an average price of around EUR39.30 and a total amount of more than EUR103,500,000. These 
acquisitions of shares already represent around 40% of the 6,600,000 shares' cap set in accordance with the share 
buyback program authorized by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 for a 18-month length period 
expiring on June 8, 2022. The Board of Management retains the possibility of resuming the implementation of this share 
buyback program by June 8, 2022. 
 
All information relating to the shares purchased from January 6, 2021 to April 8, 2021 under this share buyback program 
is available on the Company's website (https://rubis.fr/en/share-buyback-program). 
 
 
 
 
       Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tél: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Temporary suspension of the share buyback program 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    RUBIS 
        46, rue Boissière 
        75116 Paris 
        France 
Phone:     +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:      +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext    RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback 
        programme 
EQS News ID:  1182651 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1182651 08-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.