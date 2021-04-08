Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.04.2021 | 20:16
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LeoVegas publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas today published its 2020 Annual Report and sustainability report. The sustainability report is an integrated part of the company's annual report where the sustainability targets can also be read.

ANNUAL REPORT and Sustainability Report
LeoVegas' 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available (Swedish version) on the company's website, www.leovegasgroup.com, under Investor Relations. The English versions will be published on LeoVegas' website in April 2021.

This information is information that LeoVegas is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by LeoVegas AB's (publ) news distributor Cision, upon publication of this press release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3322289

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3322289/1399083.pdf

LeoVegas publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
