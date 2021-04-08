LeoVegas publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas today published its 2020 Annual Report and sustainability report. The sustainability report is an integrated part of the company's annual report where the sustainability targets can also be read.



ANNUAL REPORT and Sustainability Report

LeoVegas' 2020 Annual Report and Sustainability Report is now available (Swedish version) on the company's website, www.leovegasgroup.com, under Investor Relations. The English versions will be published on LeoVegas' website in April 2021.



About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

