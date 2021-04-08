Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.04.2021 | 20:28
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The War in the Shadows: Challenges of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang

URUMQI, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A documentary from CGTN:

With unprecedented transparency, this 60-minute film reveals the reasons behind the terrorism in Xinjiang from inside the region. It exposes for the first time the cases of the "two-faced" men within the high-ranking officials, and the "problem textbooks" used region-wide for thirteen years. The team was given unprecedented access to the heart of the region's counter-terrorism organizations. It contains footage never before released. This is the fourth documentary on terrorism in Xinjiang. Together with the previous three, which are Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang, The Black Hand-ETIM and Terrorism in Xinjiang, and Tianshan: Still Standing- Memories of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang, it provides in-depth observation and analysis: The region has suffered from terrorism threats for decades. The East Turkistan Islamic Movement, the ETIM, is the main agitator behind the violence. The efforts to eradicate extremism have taken great sacrifices, and Xinjiang is still facing challenges in the long run. We are grateful to the people in Xinjiang for their courage to share their personal sorrows, regrets, and doubts. We hope these documentaries could to some extent provide different perspectives, helping to break stereotypes, including those even we ourselves hold. https://youtu.be/pqlzunwilGM

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483705/55.mp4

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.