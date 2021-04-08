Optec International, Inc.: Optec Receives First Shipment of Home Use FDA Approved Rapid Antigen Test Kits

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), announced the company today received the first shipment of FDA approved Antigen Home use Rapid Test Kits at the OPTEC Vista, California distribution center.

Due to a recent FDA relaxation of the "emergency use" (EUA) rules applicable for Rapid Test Kit use, most FDA/EUA approved Antigen and Antibody Test Kits will soon be available for purchase by consumers and businesses, both online and over the counter at affordable prices compared to the current Medical facility/Pop-Up medical staff supervised locations with 24-72-hour results.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson stated We are fortunate to have received some of the first FDA authorized 15 Minute Home Use Test kits for consumer and business rapid testing with onsite results in 15 minutes or less. We are anticipating having the kits available for order by consumers on the company's website within the next week.

OPTEC is providing 2 versions of the Nasal CoV-2 Antigen FDA EUA authorized 15-minute rapid test kits. The kits are clinically proven to be reliable and accurate (Clinical evaluation: Positive Percent Agreement (PPA): 88.37% (95% CI: 75.52% - 94.93%), Negative Percent Agreement (NPA): 100% (95% CI: 94.25% - 100%).

The Nasal swab tests detect viral shedding of the RNA of the virus. Using the Antigen Rapid Test Kits provides the ability for all necessary resources to help keep the pandemic at bay for personal family satisfaction, business employee monitoring, schools, senior care centers, medical & dental facilities, government divisions and more.

OPTEC will be offering both versions of the Antigen 10 Minute Nasal Rapid Test Kits: online, via distributors, media channels and bulk PPE networks.

About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

